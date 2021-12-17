Kenneth Edward Wilds Sr., 53, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at his sisters’ residence in Silver Springs, Florida. Kenneth was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He was the owner/operator of Northshore Plumbing for 23 years. He also built and repaired guns and he had a passion for playing guitars, as well as building them. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenneth is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kim Wilds. He is survived by his parents, William Wilds and Carolyn Nail. His children Kenneth Edward Wilds Jr, Casey (Brandon) White; siblings, Bill (Linda) Wilds, JoJo (Joe and Deondre) Williams, Ashley (Chris) Isaacs, Denise (Ronnie) Mullaly, grandchildren Adley White and Jullian Kramer; stepchildren Tina Kramer, John Folckemer; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.