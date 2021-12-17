72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...

Kenneth Edward Wilds, Sr.

By Staff Report
Kenneth Edward Wilds Sr
Kenneth Edward Wilds Sr

Kenneth Edward Wilds Sr., 53, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at his sisters’ residence in Silver Springs, Florida. Kenneth was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He was the owner/operator of Northshore Plumbing for 23 years. He also built and repaired guns and he had a passion for playing guitars, as well as building them. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenneth is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kim Wilds. He is survived by his parents, William Wilds and Carolyn Nail. His children Kenneth Edward Wilds Jr, Casey (Brandon) White; siblings, Bill (Linda) Wilds, JoJo (Joe and Deondre) Williams, Ashley (Chris) Isaacs, Denise (Ronnie) Mullaly, grandchildren Adley White and Jullian Kramer; stepchildren Tina Kramer, John Folckemer; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You have to wonder if Villagers are off their meds

A reader from Colorado has been watching what has been happening in The Villages, and wonders if residents are off their meds. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Blood is on Biden’s hands

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden must answer for those left behind in Afghanistan.

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks that if the COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

Here’s an idea for saving the Republican Party

A Village of Sanibel resident offers an idea for saving the Republican Party. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager let down by VA when it comes to COVID-19 booster

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s turning to the supermarket for his COVID-19 booster after the VA dropped the ball.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos