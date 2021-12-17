79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...

New traffic signal at notorious intersection appears to be causing confusion

By Staff Report

A new traffic signal which recently went operational at a notorious intersection appears to be causing confusion.

The traffic light is located at U.S. 301 and County Road 472/County Road 216 in Wildwood.

The new traffic signal went into “flashing operation” Nov. 30 and became fully operational on Dec. 8.

The new light appears to be causing some confusion for longtime residents.

A major change at the intersection is that you can now turn left onto U.S. 301 when coming out of County Road 472 (which is called Rainey Trail in The Villages) which previously was not allowed.

The intersection has been a source of concern for years as the growth of The Villages and the surrounding areas pours more and more traffic onto U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

A new Dairy Queen is being constructed at U.S. 301 and County Road 472
A new Dairy Queen is being constructed at U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

An 81-year-old Villager died as a result of a horrific crash earlier this year at the intersection. Catherine Lou Barnard, of the Village of Charlotte, died May 28 in the intensive care unit at Ocala Regional Medical Center after being flown there by helicopter in the wake of the crash which occurred at about noon May 25. She had been a passenger in a gray 2017 Honda CRV driven by her husband, 87-year-old Cornelius Barnard. Despite several surgeries, Catherine Barnard could not be saved.

Villagers Cornelius and Catherine Barnard were extricated from this vehicle after the crash
Villagers Cornelius and Catherine Barnard were extricated from this vehicle after the crash.

Her husband apparently never recovered from the loss of his wife.

“After losing Cathy in May of 2021 as the result of a traffic accident, his heart was broken,” Cornelius Barnard’s obituary said. “On Sunday night August 22, 2021 he went to be with God.”

A memorial still stands at the intersection where two people were killed last year
A memorial honored two teens who were killed last year near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

At the time of the accident involving the Barnards, a memorial was standing in remembrance of two teens killed months earlier at the same location.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

CRT triggers white awakening

A reader from South Carolina contends that the teaching of Critical Race Theory is triggering “white awakening.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

You have to wonder if Villagers are off their meds

A reader from Colorado has been watching what has been happening in The Villages, and wonders if residents are off their meds. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Blood is on Biden’s hands

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden must answer for those left behind in Afghanistan.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos