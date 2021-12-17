New traffic signal at notorious intersection appears to be causing confusion

A new traffic signal which recently went operational at a notorious intersection appears to be causing confusion.

The traffic light is located at U.S. 301 and County Road 472/County Road 216 in Wildwood.

The new traffic signal went into “flashing operation” Nov. 30 and became fully operational on Dec. 8.

The new light appears to be causing some confusion for longtime residents.

A major change at the intersection is that you can now turn left onto U.S. 301 when coming out of County Road 472 (which is called Rainey Trail in The Villages) which previously was not allowed.

The intersection has been a source of concern for years as the growth of The Villages and the surrounding areas pours more and more traffic onto U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

An 81-year-old Villager died as a result of a horrific crash earlier this year at the intersection. Catherine Lou Barnard, of the Village of Charlotte, died May 28 in the intensive care unit at Ocala Regional Medical Center after being flown there by helicopter in the wake of the crash which occurred at about noon May 25. She had been a passenger in a gray 2017 Honda CRV driven by her husband, 87-year-old Cornelius Barnard. Despite several surgeries, Catherine Barnard could not be saved.

Her husband apparently never recovered from the loss of his wife.

“After losing Cathy in May of 2021 as the result of a traffic accident, his heart was broken,” Cornelius Barnard’s obituary said. “On Sunday night August 22, 2021 he went to be with God.”

At the time of the accident involving the Barnards, a memorial was standing in remembrance of two teens killed months earlier at the same location.