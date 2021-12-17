79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 17, 2021
type here...

Village of Bonnybrook woman arrested after driving despite insurance-related suspension

By Meta Minton
Melissa Jayne Berg
Melissa Jayne Berg

A Village of Bonnybrook woman was arrested after she was caught driving despite an insurance-related suspension of her license.

Melissa Jayne Berg, 43 who lives at 2112 Callaway Drive, was at the wheel of a gray Honda Odessey van at about 9 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at Wedgewood Lane and Campus Circle at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s license had been suspended July 28 due to the insurance issue.

During the traffic stop, the Fort Lauderdale native complained that she had been pulled over earlier in the day and issued a notice to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. She said she was “having a bad day,” according to the arrest report. A check confirmed she had been issued a notice to appear earlier in the day by the Wildwood Police Department.

During the Buffalo Ridge Plaza traffic stop, Berg was found to have two syringes under the driver’s seat of her van. They tested positive for heroin.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Berg had been arrested in 2019 at Buffalo Ridge Plaza with a stolen license plate. She was arrested earlier that year after she was caught with methamphetamine in her bra.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

CRT triggers white awakening

A reader from South Carolina contends that the teaching of Critical Race Theory is triggering “white awakening.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

You have to wonder if Villagers are off their meds

A reader from Colorado has been watching what has been happening in The Villages, and wonders if residents are off their meds. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Blood is on Biden’s hands

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden must answer for those left behind in Afghanistan.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos