Village of Bonnybrook woman arrested after driving despite insurance-related suspension

A Village of Bonnybrook woman was arrested after she was caught driving despite an insurance-related suspension of her license.

Melissa Jayne Berg, 43 who lives at 2112 Callaway Drive, was at the wheel of a gray Honda Odessey van at about 9 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at Wedgewood Lane and Campus Circle at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s license had been suspended July 28 due to the insurance issue.

During the traffic stop, the Fort Lauderdale native complained that she had been pulled over earlier in the day and issued a notice to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. She said she was “having a bad day,” according to the arrest report. A check confirmed she had been issued a notice to appear earlier in the day by the Wildwood Police Department.

During the Buffalo Ridge Plaza traffic stop, Berg was found to have two syringes under the driver’s seat of her van. They tested positive for heroin.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Berg had been arrested in 2019 at Buffalo Ridge Plaza with a stolen license plate. She was arrested earlier that year after she was caught with methamphetamine in her bra.