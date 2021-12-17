66.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 17, 2021
Villager jailed after relationship with man friend takes nasty turn

By Meta Minton
Deanna Lynne Miller
A Villager has been jailed after a relationship with her man friend took a nasty turn and apparently headed south.

Deanna Lynne Miller, 74, who resides at 1956 Glenmont Court in the Village of St. Charles, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of aggravated battery. She was jailed at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

The couple had been arguing when she threw a cup of water in his face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Miller went on to strike him on the side of the head with the cup which was described in the arrest report as “clear hard plastic.”

The Idaho native is facing a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The couple has been living together since 2016.

“I devoted myself to him and his beautiful home, much like a wife does,” Miller wrote in a letter on file in Sumter County Court.

However, her letter went on to state that in June, he “acquired a girlfriend and our life crumbled.”

He filed a lawsuit in Sumter County Court, indicating he wanted her out of the home he had purchased in 2016 for $480,000.

Her letter to the judge said she was struggling to find work to finance her move out of the home.

“Even though I didn’t pay rent, I feel I earned my keep in many ways,” she wrote in the letter.

Miller had been ticketed in 2015 after an accident in which her car collided with a golf cart in The Villages.

