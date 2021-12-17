Woman who ran naked at local Aldi freed after eight months in jail

A woman who ran naked at a local Aldi grocery store has been freed after eight months in jail.

Mandie Michelle West, 29, had been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since her arrest May 7 when she was “completely naked” and climbed into a car with an autistic 17-year-old whose mother had stepped into the Aldi grocery store at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

She was released this past week after finally posting bond in the case.

While she was behind bars, she found herself in more trouble after an altercation with detention staff at the jail.

She continues to face multiple criminal charges.