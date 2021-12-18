Andrew Gerald Trupiano

Andrew (Andy) Gerald Trupiano, 89, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA entered his Heavenly home on October 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will take place Spring 2022 in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Andy was born on January 18, 1932, to Andrew and Lena (Bonuso) Trupiano in St. Louis, MO. Andy attended Fairview High School, leaving after the 11th grade to help support his family. Andy married JoAnn Adams on April 8, 1950. They were blessed with 4 children and made their home in Florissant, MO. In 1958 Andy purchased a Shell service station in Jennings, MO and “Andy’s Auto Care” is still in business there today. After nearly 25 years of owning Andy’s Shell, he sold it and opened a Midas Muffler shop in O’Fallon, MO. Andy and JoAnn moved to Lake St. Louis, where they lived from 1981 to 2004. Andy was always a hard worker and generous with his employees. In 2004, the couple retired and moved to The Villages, FL to enjoy the Florida sun and live out their lifelong dream of unlimited golf. After JoAnn’s death in 2020, Andy moved to Rancho Cucamonga, CA to live with his daughter Jacalyn and her family. He moved to Sunlit Gardens Memory Care in early 2021 as he battled dementia valiantly. After a short battle with Covid-19, Andy went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2021 bolstered by the love and care of his daughter Jac and her husband Dave Peters and video wishes of his children. Andy is survived by his children: Christine (Lenny) Marlo of Ballwin, MO, Jacalyn (Dave) Peters of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Robert Trupiano (Kimberly Watkins) of Winfield, MO, Patricia (Matt) Sass of Hastings, NE and Grandchildren: Tom (Liezl) Moss, Matt Moss, Phil Marlo, Jenny (Mike) Sullivan, Brian (Kellye) Peters, Jodi (Javon) Collins, David & Maria Trupiano (Sandy Hill), Nathanael & Noah & Dorielle Sass; 14 Great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lena Trupiano, his wife JoAnn Trupiano, his brother Vito (Bill) Trupiano, and sister Kay Thrasher.