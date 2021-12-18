Karl Magnusen, PhD

Dr. Karl O. Magnusen, PhD proudly entered THE Heavenly University to assume his place on the celestial faculty forever on November 20th, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1941, he earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin. He then entered a distinguished academic career spanning two decades teaching at Columbia University and then Florida International University. His specialties included management and international business. During his career, he consulted with several large multinational corporations on business strategy and meeting global competitive challenges. During his tenure, he chaired major academic departments. As a prolific author, he wrote two books and several articles in professional business journals. After retiring from Florida International in 2006, Dr. Magnusen was awarded the prestigious role of Professor Emeritus. He was then appointed as a Special Magistrate for the State of Florida. In this role he worked on impasse resolution of public sector collective bargaining contracts. He served in this role until 2013. Dr. Magnusen was a man of accomplishments. In his youth, he earned his Eagle Scout Award. He had a lifetime interest in the history of the Civil War and World War II. He continually sought knowledge as a voracious reader of all genres of books. His TV was tuned to news channels for most of every day, and he was an avid reader of many leading economic and political publications, so he could stay current with national and international politics. Dr. Magnusen had a wry, well-placed sense of humor. He loved helping to plan and then act as Emcee for the many skits and playlets produced by his neighbors from annual Sweetheart Dinners to 50th Anniversary celebrations. He and Olga also helped counsel troubled people on a wide range of relationship issues. He was predeceased by his beautiful, vivacious wife and soulmate Olga in 2017. He leaves a brother, Dr. Jim Magnusen of Lakeland, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Dr. Magnusen’s life will be held on January 16th, 2022 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, Florida.