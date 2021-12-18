Law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired drivers over holidays

This holiday season, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ division of the Florida Highway Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies across the nation in the high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The enforcement campaign runs through New Year’s Day and is aimed at taking impaired drivers off the roads.

Preliminary FLHSMV data shows that last December, 81 people lost their lives in a crash involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both on Florida roads. The issue isn’t just in Florida, though. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

“The holiday season is always full of celebrations and excitement; however, every holiday season we see lives senselessly lost due to impaired drivers. Last year, 1,169 people were involved in an impaired-driving crash during the month of December in Florida,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Protecting someone else’s life – or even your own – is as simple as putting the keys down and calling a sober designated driver if you have been drinking. Let’s all give the gift of safety and make the last month of 2021 the safest yet.”

To help ensure your safety, FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove impaired drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary Troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period. FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

Impaired driving isn’t the only concern during the holiday season.

FLHSMV offers the following safety tips to keep your holiday travels merry and bright: