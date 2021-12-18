Reproductive rights

To the Editor:
It’s hard to figure out who is right or who is wrong regarding this very controversial subject. Let’s hope everybody has the opportunity to state their own viewpoint.
Lilia J. Rosado
Village of Summerhill
