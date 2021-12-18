The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

To the Editor:

Watching the Officer Kim Potter trial from Minnesota. She’s the officer who mistakenly drew her service revolver instead of her Taser and shot a man who happened to be black. This case wouldn’t even be on the air if the man was white. This trial is all about the democrat driven mantra about supposed injustice in our legal system against black people and that our nation is systematically racist. Black Lives Matter and other leftist organizations are threatening that if this officer is not convicted there will be buildings burning and people killed or injured, regardless if the officer is found innocent.

She and two officers were trying to arrest this man who had an open warrant for his arrest for a firearms violation and had a rap sheet for other criminal activity. He was also under a court ordered requirement to stay away from an unnamed female who he had abused. He had a violent record.

This individual resisted arrest and entered the car to speed off and away from these officers. While he was doing this illegal activity, a police officer was hanging out of the passenger side of the vehicle and had the individual sped off he would have dragged this officer causing great bodily harm if not death. In this life and death struggle,

The officer, Kim Potter, believed she had drawn her taser. She yelled three times, TASER, TASER, TASER. But she had service revolver and sent a bullet into the perpetrator instead of a taser. She has emotionally stated she had no intention to kill this man or even cause injury. She has been tremendously emotional and has been under doctor care. She has admitted her mistake and is very remorseful.

She is definitely negligent in her duty but civilly negligent not criminally negligent.

BLM and other radical leftists want their pound of flesh and are in essence blackmailing this jury to do their wishes or else.

If this perpetrator had not resisted this arrest he’d be alive today.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square