71.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 18, 2021
type here...

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Watching the Officer Kim Potter trial from Minnesota. She’s the officer who mistakenly drew her service revolver instead of her Taser and shot a man who happened to be black. This case wouldn’t even be on the air if the man was white. This trial is all about the democrat driven mantra about supposed injustice in our legal system against black people and that our nation is systematically racist. Black Lives Matter and other leftist organizations are threatening that if this officer is not convicted there will be buildings burning and people killed or injured, regardless if the officer is found innocent.
She and two officers were trying to arrest this man who had an open warrant for his arrest for a firearms violation and had a rap sheet for other criminal activity. He was also under a court ordered requirement to stay away from an unnamed female who he had abused. He had a violent record.
This individual resisted arrest and entered the car to speed off and away from these officers. While he was doing this illegal activity, a police officer was hanging out of the passenger side of the vehicle and had the individual sped off he would have dragged this officer causing great bodily harm if not death. In this life and death struggle,
The officer, Kim Potter, believed she had drawn her taser. She yelled three times, TASER, TASER, TASER. But she had service revolver and sent a bullet into the perpetrator instead of a taser. She has emotionally stated she had no intention to kill this man or even cause injury. She has been tremendously emotional and has been under doctor care. She has admitted her mistake and is very remorseful.
She is definitely negligent in her duty but civilly negligent not criminally negligent.
BLM and other radical leftists want their pound of flesh and are in essence blackmailing this jury to do their wishes or else.
If this perpetrator had not resisted this arrest he’d be alive today.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos