80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 18, 2021
type here...

Villager jailed after failure to show up in court in stolen pickup truck case

By Meta Minton
Dana Sue Johnson
Dana Sue Johnson

A Villager was jailed after she failed to show up in court in a stolen pickup truck case.

Dana Sue Johnson, 56, who lives in the Chadwick Villas in the Village of Piedmont was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after her arrest this past week on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

She is a facing a felony charge of grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in 2019 from Brown’s Auto Sales in Leesburg. She had visited the dealership and snatched the vehicle’s keys, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. She returned later and drove the pickup through a fence at the dealership. Both incidents were caught on surveillance.

Johnson was also arrested earlier this year in the theft of a1996 Ford F-250 truck from a man in Wildwood.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos