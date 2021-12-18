Villager jailed after failure to show up in court in stolen pickup truck case

A Villager was jailed after she failed to show up in court in a stolen pickup truck case.

Dana Sue Johnson, 56, who lives in the Chadwick Villas in the Village of Piedmont was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after her arrest this past week on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

She is a facing a felony charge of grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in 2019 from Brown’s Auto Sales in Leesburg. She had visited the dealership and snatched the vehicle’s keys, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. She returned later and drove the pickup through a fence at the dealership. Both incidents were caught on surveillance.

Johnson was also arrested earlier this year in the theft of a1996 Ford F-250 truck from a man in Wildwood.