Allan Leslie LaCombe, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 12, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala Florida. He was the husband of Ruth Ann LaCombe for 58 years. Allan was born in Holland Patent, New York on May 10, 1944 a son of the late James F. LaCombe and June Emhof. He moved to Belleview, Florida April, 1996. Prior to his retirement in 2007, he worked at Lockheed Martin as an Aerospace Engineer. Allan was very involved as a minor league and little league coach in New York. He became very involved in the Belleview Soccer Club serving as a coach and board member for 14 years. A tribute for his involvement was erected at the Belleview Sports Complex on the soccer fields. Allan married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Dousharm LaCombe on November 16, 1963 at St. Ann’s Church in Hinckley, New York. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and papa. His family was everything to him and he was everything to his family. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann LaCombe and sons Michael and wife Kathy LaCombe of Belleview, FL, Jim LaCombe of Chaumont, NY and Daughter Jacquie Kazmierczak of Belleview, FL. And his brothers Albie and wife Theresa LaCombe of Frankfort, NY and Marty and wife Lee Ann LaCombe of Hinckley, NY. Allan has 9 Grandchildren – Josh LaCombe, Michelle Brizendine, Joseph LaCombe, Nick LaCombe, Alex LaCombe, Amanda LaCombe, Dylan Kazmierczak, Cody Kazmierczak and Bryce Moore and 6 great grandchildren – Jaylynn LaCombe, Tallican LaCombe, Leila LaCombe, Adrianna Brizendine, Dominick LaCombe and Rhett LaCombe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lee J. Lacomb. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview FL on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00am. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers Baxley.com “God saw he was getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he wrapped his arms around him and whispered “come to me”. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. With tearful eyes we said goodbye and had to walk away. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest but we remember always that he truly was the best.