Crime-ridden arcades lead to nearly 100 arrests in Sumter County

A proposed Sumter County ordinance would attempt to crack down on adult arcades, which officials and residents say are meccas for criminal activity.

The county’s planning and zoning special master will conduct a hearing to review the proposed ordinance at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at the Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. Commissioners will take up the ordinance at their next meeting on Jan. 11 at the same location.

At least 16 adult arcades were operating in Sumter County this year and they generated more than 560 police calls during the first eight months of 2021. Sheriff’s deputies made nearly 100 arrests and executed 36 warrants. Three arcades were robbed.

Deputies responded to 69 arcade-related narcotics crimes, 18 person crimes and a dozen drug overdoses during that time period. Most police calls came between midnight and 6 a.m.

They operate under names such as Fantasy Entertainment Center, DreamLiners Arcade or Jack and Jill Adult Superstore.

Residents of Lake Panasoffkee, which has about a half dozen adult arcades with some open 24 hours, told commissioners at a meeting last week that the arcades have made their community unsafe with many incidents of drugs and theft.

Officials will try to regulate the arcades through the county’s land-use code, restricting locations and setting other standards. The arcades get around Florida’s gambling laws by offering prizes to video game winners.

A draft of the proposed ordinance was not included on Monday’s hearing agenda, but an earlier version prepared by County Attorney Jennifer Rey spells out restrictions.

The arcades, also known as fish games, internet cafes and sweepstakes cafes, would be allowed in areas with commercial or industrial zoning with a special use permit. That means every new arcade would need county approval.

Adult arcades opening after the ordinance goes into effect could not be located within 1,000 feet of a residence or within 2,500 feet of a school, child care center, day care center, church, public park, playground or library.

Under the proposed ordinance, no existing arcade business could be found in violation if a new permit is issued for one of the other uses.

“There’s nothing good coming from these arcades,” said Wayne Cassidy, adding that a school bus stop is near one of them.

Vince Phelps says he always carries a gun when he leaves before daylight for work because of the drug activity on the street. He said anything in plain view on residential porches is likely to be stolen.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has tried to crack down on adult arcades, but found it difficult. After a raid, the sheriff is required to store all of the seized devices until a court hearing.

Florida legislators also have discussed enacting a state law to regulate adult arcades.