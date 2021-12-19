Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

To the Editor:

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency and during most of the 2020 election, it seemed like The Villages made headlines every week. A picture was painted of lines being drawn in the sand, neighbor turning against neighbor, and even some threats of violence. But these events are very rare especially when you consider the size of the community as whole (more than 130,000 residents today and growing)

The claims by the media of The Villages being only a Trump-loving community are often blatantly false, some are outdated, and others only have a grain of truth to them. The reputation may be related to the developer being a large contributor to Republican politicians; however, the Villages does not support a single political party but is home to residents with varying opinions. According to the Florida Division of Elections, as of November 31, 2021 the number of registered voters in Sumter County, FL (where most Villages’ residents reside) was 111,753 of which 56.4 percent were registered as Republicans, 22.4 percent were registered as Democrats, 1 percent were registered as as members of a minor party, and 20.2 percent had no party affiliation.

The media must cover this diversity and call out real sources of fraud. Three voters in Florida – all living in The Villages – were recently arrested for voting more than once in the 2020 election. They all voted for Trump, two registered Republicans, and one with no party affiliation. What these arrests actually show is that when would-be criminals try to cheat, the existing system can be strong enough to catch them and hold them legally accountable. And the public deserves accurate coverage, regardless of party affiliation. Where is that coverage?

Susan Koffman

Village of Santo Domingo