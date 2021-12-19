Puc Puggy DAR enjoys Christmas program featuring Louisa May Alcott stories

At a special Christmas program, Louisa May Alcott (Marcia Otting, FSSDAR Speakers Bureau) presented “Christmas with the Alcotts” at the Dec. 17 Puc Puggy monthly meeting at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.

“Louisa”, in her green satin and lace period dress, recounted many Christmases over her lifetime beginning with her childhood born to an impoverished family with transcendentalist parents and three sisters, through nursing in a Washington D.C. hospital during the Civil War, and on to her successes as an author.

The audience was shocked to learn at first Alcott refused to write “Little Women” because, as she told her publisher, “I don’t know any girls.”

Following her talk, attendees shopped at their annual White Elephant Sale, enjoyed a Christmas buffet catered by Michele’s Cuisine, and listened to Christmas carols played by member/pianist Cindy Evans. Being in the Christmas spirit, Puc Puggy members spent enough on sale items and 50-50 tickets to raise over $300 for DAR Hindman Settlement School for dyslexic children.