Sunday, December 19, 2021
Villager objects to publication of Letter to the Editor on CRT

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I cannot believe that this newspaper, if you can call it that now, published the absolutely disgusting racist letter from the gentleman from South Carolina.
All forms of racism are bad, but for you to allow your paper to be a platform for this type of extreme racism is uncalled for in today’s civil society.
What’s next? Extreme racist letters from neo-Nazi’s advocating the extermination of the Jews.
What were you thinking? All men are created equal. Our Founding Fathers stated so in the Declaration of Independence.
Whoever allowed this Letter to the Editor to be published in this newspaper, should during, Christmas mass, pray for forgiveness from God. God is love and hate has no place with Him.

Carl Casale
Village of Pine Hills

 

