Villager to make mandatory court appearance in alleged golf club attack on ex-husband

A 33-year-old Villager has been ordered to make a mandatory court appearance in connection with an alleged golf club attack on her much-older ex-husband.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser was ordered this past Wednesday by Judge Richard Singletary to appear Jan. 3 in Lake County Court in the case in which she is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She allegedly wielded a golf club during a May 6 altercation with her 69-year-old husband at their home at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He had divorced Fraser in April, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. Her ex-husband, who retreated and then pulled out a gun, asked the native of the Philippines to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute. He has obtained an order of protection that will remain in effect through May 2022.