Monday, December 20, 2021
Angry landlord arrested after using front end loader to evict deadbeat renter

By Meta Minton
An angry landlord was arrested after reportedly using a front-end loader to evict a tenant who hasn’t paid rent in four years.

Carl Stephens, 65, of Bushnell is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly used the front end loader’s bucket to ram a rental home he owns in Sumterville.

The woman who has lived in the home since 2017 said Stephens showed up at the home, “got upset,” and “got on his front end loader and proceeded to hit the side of the residence with the bucket of the front end loader,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After “puncturing a hole through the side of the residence,” Stephens got in his vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman said she “was in fear” that Stephens would harm her and the children inside the home. The deputy noted a “large hole was punctured through the exterior wall of the home where I could see the inside of the home.” He also reported that a bed frame was “punctured and twisted and the nightstand’s drawers were broken.” The woman said she had recently purchased the furniture for $1,500.

When Stephens was interviewed at his home, he claimed that he was angry because the woman had not paid him rent for the past four years.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

