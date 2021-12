A Christian leader who has been an ardent supporter of President Trump is slated to pay a visit to The Villages.

Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, will be speaking Jan. 6 to Villagers for Trump at La Hacienda Recreation Center in The Villages. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Learn more at https://villagersfortrump.org/trump-event/january-6-rally-featuring-ralph-reed/

Reed is the former director of the Christian Coalition.