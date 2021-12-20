63.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently someone, apparently someone who is overpaid but not technically savvy, decided some phone customers in this area had to start using the 352 area code and sometimes a 1.
To me it’s very haphazard. Why not simplify it?
Allow all who have service in the 352 area to just dial 6 digit phone numbers to make a call.  Or make us all dial 352 before every 7 digit number and eliminate the 1. Sorry this seems to make sense – at least to me and maybe some other 352 frustrated phone users.

Raymond McClean
Village of Pinellas

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Villager objects to publication of Letter to the Editor on CRT

A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to the publication of a Letter to the Editor about Critical Race Theory which appeared on Villages-News.com.

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos