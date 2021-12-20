Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

To the Editor:

Recently someone, apparently someone who is overpaid but not technically savvy, decided some phone customers in this area had to start using the 352 area code and sometimes a 1.

To me it’s very haphazard. Why not simplify it?

Allow all who have service in the 352 area to just dial 6 digit phone numbers to make a call. Or make us all dial 352 before every 7 digit number and eliminate the 1. Sorry this seems to make sense – at least to me and maybe some other 352 frustrated phone users.

Raymond McClean

Village of Pinellas