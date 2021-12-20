63.3 F
The Villages
Monday, December 20, 2021
Here’s an idea for a stocking stuffer – news you can really use!

By Staff Report

Here’s an idea for a stocking stuffer – news you can really use!

Since Villages-News.com got its start in 2013, more than 300 million pages of news have been consumed across the website.

This year alone, over 53,000,000 pages of news were consumed across Villages-News.com, Ocala-News.com, and Leesburg-News.com.

Every month, more than 1 million users turn to our news websites for the latest headlines, photos, and events in their respective communities.

Every day, we do our best to create a place for residents of The Villages, Ocala, and Leesburg to share and engage with each other.

We have plans to grow news operations around the Sunshine State, including Orlando and beyond, and we are hoping that you’ll help us get there.

Your support for our premium newsletter ensures that our publication will remain “for the governed, not the governors,” and that we will never sacrifice our editorial integrity.

All of the revenue we generate from subscriptions goes directly back into producing local news, covering local events and fostering engagement in our communities.

When you read about what happens in your community, you are the only one qualified to determine how you should feel, how you should react, and what you should do.

Help us keep you informed, and help keep independent journalism alive in The Villages by considering a subscription to our premium newsletter. 

This year, you can also give the gift of news by selecting the “Is this a gift?” option when you are checking out.

We know that there are a lot of news sources in the world vying for your attention and trust, and we cannot thank you enough for making us the most read digital news source across Sumter, Marion, and Lake counties.

Happy Holidays to you and your families, and thanks for reading.

Meta Minton and Jeremiah Delgado

Co-Owners of Villages-News.com

