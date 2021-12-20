Linda Ferraro passed away on December 13, 2021, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She passed away in her home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy. Her battle with multiple myeloma for the past five years was inspirational as she fought right up until with end with such courage and bravery.

She was born in Kingston to Charles Robbins and Helen Edge (Robbins) on December 10, 1952. After graduating from Kingston High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Ferraro. Together, they had 2 children, Julie and Kimberly. Linda’s family was the most important thing to her and she loved spending time with her family. She had an elegance, grace and style that will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stephen Ferraro. She is also survived by her parents, Helen and Robert Edge. She was the cherished mother of Julie Palleschi and her husband Charles Palleschi of Charlestown, Massachusetts and Kimberly Berendt and her husband Timothy Berendt of Brookline, Massachusetts. She was the adored Mimi to Charlie Palleschi and Emily Palleschi. Sister of Richard Robbins and his wife, Irene Robbins, Robert Edge, Jr. and his wife, Lori Edge, Barbara Hertle and her husband John Hertle and Susan Hollenzer and her husband Phil Hollenzer. She is also aunt to many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, NY. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday December 28, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St., Kingston, NY 12401. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.