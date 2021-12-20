63.3 F
The Villages
Monday, December 20, 2021
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge after hitting motorcyclist in Sumter County

By Meta Minton
Tracy Robert Leclair
Tracy Robert Leclair

A New Yorker was arrested on a drunk driving charge after hitting a motorcyclist in Sumter County.

Tracy Robert Leclair, 49, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when he rear-ended a 2021 Husqvarna motorcycle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Leclair, who was identified by his New York driver’s license, appeared to be intoxicated and was “swaying in a circular motion” while leaning on his vehicle for support, the report said. A Budweiser beer can, still cold to the touch, was found under Leclair’s vehicle. Another 11 unopened cans of Budweiser beer were found on the front passenger side floorboard of the Altima.

Leclair refused to provide a breath sample and was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room for medical clearance. A criminal history check revealed that in 2018, Leclair’s license was suspended in Hillsborough County for refusal to submit to a breath test.

The Plattsburgh, N.Y. native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to provide a breath sample. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

The report did not provide an update on the condition of the motorcyclist.

