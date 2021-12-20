63.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 20, 2021
By Staff Report
Philip Edward Gutfran, 80, from the Village of Lynn Haven, husband of the late Martha Jo Gutfran, died Wednesday December 8, 2021. He was born April 23, 1941 in Hartford, Connecticut. He was married to Martha Jo for 39 years before her passing in 2016. Mr. Gutfran graduated high school from the American School for the Deaf, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., and was employed by the Internal Revenue Service and worked in Hartford, CT until his retirement. He is survived by his step-son Bruce Behrer of Arvada, CO, his brother and sister in law Ronald and Dolores Gutfran, of Simsbury CT, nieces and nephew Corinne Snyder (Steve), Jean Marie Gutfran (Anthony), Rebecca Soto (Marcus), Edward Gutfran (Rochelle) and Kayla Rogan, his cousin Joan Lucco; 7 grandchildren Jennifer Hendrickson (Kyle), Ashley (Case) Wickline, Jessica Johnson, Bryce Duntz (Katie), Trevor Duntz (Sam), Melissa Behrer, and Timothy Behrer; and 7 great grandchildren Avery Hendrickson, Jayde Johnson, Stella Wickline, Levi Wickline, Declan Hendrickson, Finn Wickline, and Chloe Duntz. He was preceded in death by his mother Bernie (Sadowski) Gutfran, father Edward Gutfran, his step-daughter Heidi (Behrer) Case, and granddaughter Rebecca Behrer.

Phil was an avid skier and beachcomber, enjoyed golf, travel, and staying current with the news. Phil also served as a member/director of the Board of Directors for the American School for the Deaf, the first alumnus to serve in that capacity. A memorial mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL at 8:30 AM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with friends and family gathering after the Mass at the Parish Hall at the church. A funeral mass will be conducted later in May of 2022 in Simsbury, CT where his remains will be buried. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer, memory care, or hospice related organization.

