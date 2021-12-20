63.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 20, 2021
By Staff Report
Sharon Faye Randolph, 79, of Summerfield, Fl., went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 17, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House. Born in Island KY., Sharon was the daughter of the late Arthur Hugh Harrison and Ora Mae Mitchell. She graduated in 1960 from Sacramento High School and married Herbert Carol Randolph in May 1961. Sharon loved reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and Nascar racing. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Melissa Carol Randolph of Summerfield Fl., a sister, Beverly (Jack) Green of Island KY., several nieces including Terri McGehee, Melody Warren and Lauren Edwards of Island and Sacramento,KY., as well as four great-great nieces. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Randolph in 2008. Those who knew Sharon would say that she was a great friend that loved to laugh, a fantastic mother and a beautiful soul. A celebration of life will be held privately as was her wish. Donations of sympathy should go to Cornerstone Hospice at cshospice.org or at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

