61 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...

Dr. Sonya Anne Wilt

By Staff Report
Dr. Sonya Anne Wilt
Dr. Sonya Anne Wilt

Dr. Sonya “Sunny” Anne (Mugnani) Wilt, formerly of Greenville, PA and residing in The Villages, FL, passed away on October 30, 2021. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Charleroi, PA, to Carl and Emilie (Erickson) Mugnani. She graduated from West View High School in the North Hills of Pittsburgh in 1955. She earned her B.A. degree from Muskingum College in 1959, her M.A. degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962, and was conferred a Ph.D. in Speech Pathology and Audiology from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975. She was married to Senator Roy W. Wilt, Sr. on August 6, 1960. She is survived by her husband, her two sons Roy Wilt, Jr. and Rod Wilt (Jill); her three grandsons, Tanner Ray Wilt, Robert Alan Wilt and Roy Wilt, III “Trey”; a great-grand daughter Ruth Victoria Leone; her two sisters Pamela Anne Elish (Naperville, IL) and Bonita Anne Mugnani (Santa Cruz, CA); and many nieces and nephews. She also took great pride in her relationship with Saba Wolteji, and her brother, Kirubel, who came to Thiel College from Ethiopia in 1984. Sunny began her lifelong career at Thiel College as a professor of English and Communication in 1966. She founded and co-chaired the Department of Communication Arts and Sciences in 1991. She instituted a Major in Speech and Hearing. Her academic awards were many, and her service to Thiel College spanned over 30 years. Dr. Wilt also developed a renowned private speech pathology practice in the Greenville, PA area. Sunny was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a self-described “Wrestling Mom” who enjoyed watching her sons compete for Greenville High School and Thiel College. She was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Villager objects to publication of Letter to the Editor on CRT

A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to the publication of a Letter to the Editor about Critical Race Theory which appeared on Villages-News.com.

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos