Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Driver suffers medical episode prior to van overturning near Savannah Center

By Meta Minton

A driver reportedly suffered a medical episode prior to her van overturning near Savannah Center in The Villages.

The woman was driving the van at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday westbound on El Camino Real when she suffered the medical episode, the van hit a curb and overturned, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

This van crashed and landed on its side Tuesday afternoon near Savannah Center
This van crashed and landed on its side Tuesday afternoon near Savannah Center.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the single-vehicle accident. No citations were issued.

