Driver suffers medical episode prior to van overturning near Savannah Center

A driver reportedly suffered a medical episode prior to her van overturning near Savannah Center in The Villages.

The woman was driving the van at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday westbound on El Camino Real when she suffered the medical episode, the van hit a curb and overturned, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the single-vehicle accident. No citations were issued.