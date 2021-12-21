DUI suspect arrested after hitting barrier in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after hitting a concrete barrier in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake.

An officer found a heavily damaged white Chevrolet 2500 at 2:17 a.m. Friday which had apparently crashed into a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness said a “heavier white male” was seen fleeing the crash scene prior to the arrival of police.

A bottle of beer was spotted on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. Documents found in the vehicle showed that it belonged to DSW Equipment LLC.

About 90 minutes later, an officer saw a black pickup driving in a “suspicious manner” by the crash scene. An occupant of the pickup was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Reid Douglas of Wildwood. The man driving the truck was identified as Douglas’ cousin. The cousin confided that Douglas told him he, “just wrecked his new work truck” and needed to “be picked up.”

Douglas admitted he had been “drinking at a bonfire in Leesburg,” according to the arrest report. He said he had “not eaten in several days due to a prescribed medication,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.