59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after hitting barrier in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

By Meta Minton
Christopher Reid Douglas
Christopher Reid Douglas

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after hitting a concrete barrier in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake.

An officer found a heavily damaged white Chevrolet 2500 at 2:17 a.m. Friday which had apparently crashed into a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness said a “heavier white male” was seen fleeing the crash scene prior to the arrival of police.

A bottle of beer was spotted on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. Documents found in the vehicle showed that it belonged to DSW Equipment LLC.

About 90 minutes later, an officer saw a black pickup driving in a “suspicious manner” by the crash scene. An occupant of the pickup was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Reid Douglas of Wildwood. The man driving the truck was identified as Douglas’ cousin. The cousin confided that Douglas told him he, “just wrecked his new work truck” and needed to “be picked up.”

Douglas admitted he had been “drinking at a bonfire in Leesburg,” according to the arrest report. He said he had “not eaten in several days due to a prescribed medication,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos