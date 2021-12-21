John Michael Fink Jr., age 84, died suddenly on December 7th, 2021, in his home in The Villages. John is survived by his wife, Connie Joan Fink; his sister, Donna Rae Klingensmith; his first wife, Shirley Fink; his 4 children and their spouses, John Fink III (Linda), Gary Fink (Donna), Terry Fink, and Lori Fink; his 5 grandchildren and his 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, John Michael Fink Sr., and his mother, Louise May Fink, of Harrison City, PA. John was born on October 4th, 1937 in Greensburg, PA. He graduated from Penn Township, McCullough, PA in 1955. In 1962, he built his own house with the help of his uncle. In 1966, he moved to Downers Grove, IL to accept a position in Computer Management at Motorola. In 1977, he started his own successful business in antiques. He bought and lovingly restored an old Victorian home. In the truest sense of the word, John Fink was a self-made man. He could set his mind to anything and accomplish it. He retired at age 55 and began to enjoy some of things that he missed out on as a young man. You would likely find him on the golf course, softball field, or wood-working shop in the Villages. His family and those who knew him well might say that John was a man who was cut from a special cloth, a dying breed, and the world is a much sadder place because of this loss.

John and Connie built a beautiful life together in The Villages. He was a shoulder to lean on, a partner to count on, and he will be dearly missed.