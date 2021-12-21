Lacy LaMarr Silcox, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away November 24, 2021. Lacy was born 6/20/1943 in War, W.V. He was the son of the late Delmon and Nancy “Mamie” Silcox. He moved to live in Creston, N.C. and at the age of 14 moved to Western N.Y. He graduated from Clarence High School in 1961 and later joined the Army in 1963. He served proudly in Vietnam from 1964-1965 as an aviation electrician and continued his serviced for 16 months in Germany. Lacy was a member of The American Legion- Post 347 in Lady Lake, FL. Lacy loved living in The Villages, FL, driving around in his golf cart, playing golf and being with family and friends, He also loved his many years living in Western N.Y. He worked as an electrician at a GM/Delphi plant Harrison Radiator in Lockport, N.Y. He married Sherry McNitt Silcox in August of 1967. He loved his place on Lake Ontario and had a huge garden which he generously shared it’s bounty with family, neighbors and friends. He leaves behind his wife if 54 years, Sherry McNitt Silcox, their son Timothy (Sharon) Silcox of Littleton, N.C., two grandchildren: Jordan Silcox of Raleigh, N.C. and Carter Silcox of Durham, N.C., his sister, Frances Parsowith of Ocala, FL and also a nephew, Mark Possinger of Cabot, AR., along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held January 8, 2022 at the American Legion in Lady Lake, FL from 1-3:00 PM. His ashes will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in Norwich, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans at 2015 SW 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607.