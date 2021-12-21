Love makes the world go around

Last week, I had the honor of becoming a bonafide Santa’s helper at my grandson Jeremey’s elementary school “CHRISTMAS STORE.”

Yes, I had the privilege of dressing up in my holiday best and assisting all the students between Pre-K and fifh grade to shop for their family and friends. A labor of love from days gone by.

With Jeremy in first grade now and the public schools finally reopening their doors to campus visitors, I was thrilled to get involved, especially after our kindergarten year of lockdown. In my day, 20-years ago, my hubby and I would happily volunteer thousands of hours each year at our daughters’ schools. We took pride in knowing the DeMarco name was renowned around Tavares. But we graciously handed down those titles years ago.

Then, I recently thought, why not make us known around Manatee County, too? Especially seeing volunteering with children really is so much FUN!

Costly though?! I was unaware that a PTO volunteer position nowadays could cost me so much money, but this job did. Not only did my own child decide to buy generously for everyone, including himself. But I also ended up being nickeled and dimed by little ones I didn’t even know, who still managed to pull on my heartstrings and my wallet.

It started with Emily. She was a fourth grader and had come in last week to “window shop.” Every child was given the opportunity to browse the store and fill out a “Wish List.” Then, this week they could return to buy whatever items their funds would allow. She took this task very seriously. She wanted to make sure she found something for everyone in her family, including two sisters, three brothers, her mom and dad, and two sets of grandparents.

According to Emily, she had been saving all year long. Although it took us forever, we did manage to select something for everyone on her list almost to the penny. However, thanks to my poor calculation, she was short when she returned with the precise amount of money it should have cost. Because I forgot to add sales tax.

Emily was the first stranger that day that I felt the need to help pay for their order. However, as I said, Emily was the first, but not the last, to get me to pull out my change purse.

There was Brice, who just needed to have a Santa eraser, but ran out of money. Sarah wanted to buy her mom a turtle mood ring and her dad a Swiss Army Knife but only had enough money for one or the other. Sabastian, who came to school with no money at all. Sure, later, my pockets were empty of all my cash, but my heart was filled with endless new “PRICELESS” memories. Honestly, I feel I got away pretty cheap, considering what I could have spent/donated if they accepted credit cards.

So I guess I’ll have to ask Joey to find it in his heart to either give me a Christmas bonus or an advance in next month’s allowance. Because I no longer have my own source of income since retiring my apron. I’m broke, and Santa seems to only take cash.

It’s not my fault I am a compulsive do-gooder. I just love to share. Like the kids say, “Caring is sharing, and love makes the world go around.”

Enjoy the holidays.

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.