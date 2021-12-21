Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

To the Editor:

At my station (1300 Cazares Ave.), we have been experiencing very poor service for some time now. This is not due to COVID-19 or Christmas.

One side of our station is serviced by a USPS employee and they are pleased with their service.

On my side, we have a contract delivery. We had the same carrier for several years and service was fine. But he lost the bid and now we see a constant revolving door of people who deliver our mail.

I do not fault the individuals. This is a management failure. If they would leave the same person there, they would be able to learn the route and give good service.

I have a petition which I will take to the Lady Lake Post Office after Christmas. I found a 96 percent rate of dissatisfaction. If you too are dissatisfied with misdeliveries and unknown delivery times, a complaint to the Lady Lake postmaster would be helpful. Thank You

Cloyd Perkins

Village of Santo Domingo