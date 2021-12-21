59.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Villager had been ordered out of man friend’s home prior to altercation

By Meta Minton
Deanna Lynne Miller
A judge had ordered a Villager out of her man friend’s home prior to an altercation which landed her in jail.

Deanna Lynne Miller, 74, who has resided for several years at 1956 Glenmont Court in the Village of St. Charles, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of aggravated battery.

The couple had been arguing when she threw a cup of water in his face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Miller went on to strike him on the side of the head with the cup, which was described in the arrest report as “clear hard plastic.”

She is facing a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The couple has been living together since 2016.

However, he had gone to court after she apparently refused to leave voluntarily from the home he had purchased in 2016 for $480,000.

He had retained the law firm of Bogin Munns & Munns to represent him in the matter in Sumter County Court. A writ of possession had been issued Dec. 14 instructing law enforcement to remove her from the property. She was arrested two days later as a result of the altercation.

She wrote a letter to the court, prior to her arrest, protesting her possible removal from the home.

“I devoted myself to him and his beautiful home, much like a wife does,” Miller wrote in a letter on file in court.

However, her letter went on to state that in June, he “acquired a girlfriend and our life crumbled.”

She was struggling to find work to finance her move out of the home.

“Even though I didn’t pay rent, I feel I earned my keep in many ways,” she wrote in the letter.

A form filled out at the time of her arrest indicates that Miller receives $1,000 per month in Social Security benefits. She will be relying on the public defender’s office for representation.

