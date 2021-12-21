54.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Wildwood police arrest apparently intoxicated man with loaded stolen gun

By Meta Minton
Jacob Gervais
Jacob Gervais

Wildwood police arrested an apparently intoxicated man with a loaded stolen gun.

Officers responded at at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to an “armed and dangerous” call in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street. Upon arrival they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Jacob Gervais of Belleview, who was “slumped on the trunk of the car and not moving,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A handgun was spotted below the driver’s door on the ground next to the black 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Officers took cover and ordered Gervais to the ground. He was taken into custody and secured in the back of a squad car. He was “slow and lethargic which was a clear indication of an unknown intoxication,” the report said. He was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood for a medical evaluation.

The weapon was identified as a black Ruger semi-automatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber and two rounds in the magazine. A check of the serial number revealed it had been stolen in 2020 from the glove compartment of a 2004 Ford pickup in Belleview.

Gervais was arrested on a charge of dealing in stolen property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

