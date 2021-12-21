59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...

Wildwood woman arrested in alleged attack on boyfriend after 911 hangup call

By Meta Minton
Daeja Mae Simpson
Daeja Mae Simpson

A Wildwood woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her boyfriend after a 911 hangup call.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 1 a.m. Monday, the boyfriend was carrying a plastic garbage bag while walking out of the residence he shares with 22-year-old Daeja Mae Simpson. A deputy noticed that the boyfriend was “upset” and had suffered two small scratches on the left side of his neck. He initially denied there had been any physical violence between him and Simpson. However, after a witness described the altercation between Simpson and the boyfriend, he admitted what had occurred. However, he still signed a waiver of prosecution.

The Haverhill, Mass. native was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos