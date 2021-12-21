Wildwood woman arrested in alleged attack on boyfriend after 911 hangup call

A Wildwood woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her boyfriend after a 911 hangup call.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 1 a.m. Monday, the boyfriend was carrying a plastic garbage bag while walking out of the residence he shares with 22-year-old Daeja Mae Simpson. A deputy noticed that the boyfriend was “upset” and had suffered two small scratches on the left side of his neck. He initially denied there had been any physical violence between him and Simpson. However, after a witness described the altercation between Simpson and the boyfriend, he admitted what had occurred. However, he still signed a waiver of prosecution.

The Haverhill, Mass. native was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.