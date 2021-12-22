54.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Beautiful Bald Eagle Spotted Near Sarasota Executive Golf Course In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful bald eagle spotted near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

