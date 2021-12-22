Driver who had ‘about five beers’ jailed after found sleeping at intersection

A driver who admitted he’d consumed “about five beers” was arrested after he was found sleeping at an intersection.

Ricardo Rilang, 40, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a green Saturn utility vehicle when he was found “unresponsive” at about 6 p.m. Friday stopped at the intersection of Picciola Cutoff and State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Lake EMS was summoned to the scene as officers tried to rouse Rilang.

When he woke up, he said he had consumed “about five beers,” according to the arrest report. He had “slurred speech as well as glassy bloodshot eyes.”

He performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .195 and .190 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.