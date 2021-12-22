63.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Here’s hoping Kyle Rittenhouse is on to a better life

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Long before his trial for the shooting of the several attackers the main stream media had already convicted him. Perhaps the most egregious was the remarks of President Biden referring to Mr. Rittenhouse as a, “white supremacist”! No one can deny that the remarks of the President carry a fair amount of weight and those remarks were well in advance of the trial. And so those remarks carried a a certain amount of judgment.
Today, we still see comments that Kyle Rittenhouse should not have been found “not guilty.” I cannot believe that those comments come from those who are fair minded and watched the entire trial. If one is relying upon the news/comments from the main stream media, they are not properly informed. The trial showed the videos. The trial produced the testimony of those who were involved in what happened, either through being there that night or through further police investigation.
I cannot imagine what it was like for that 17-year-old to have that trial coming up and not knowing what will happen. Would he be in prison for many years? All the while his original intent was to be helpful.
Today we see that Kyle Rittenhouse is smiling and seems to be on a path of a happier life.
He paid a huge emotional price until the verdict from the jury gave him a tremendous and deserved emotion of relief.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

