Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Villager’s adult son apprehended after taking golf cart ride down U.S. 301

By Meta Minton
Scott Anthony Cannady
A Villager’s adult son was apprehended after taking a golf cart for a ride down U.S. 301.

Scott Anthony Cannady, 38, who lives with his father in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Tuesday at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 after his red golf cart was spotted traveling on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A criminal history check revealed that Cannady had been convicted in 2002 in Nevada on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains on parole through 2023.

The golf cart did not have a registration.

Cannady was arrested on charges of violating his probation, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to register as a convicted felon.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

