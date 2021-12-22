We must protect Florida’s beloved manatees

Last week, I cosponsored the Manatee Protection Act. This legislation would update the manatee’s current designation from “threatened” to “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act.

This proposal comes in response to the record number of nearly 1,000 manatee deaths this year alone. The Manatee Protection Act would provide these animals with the highest level of federal protection against some of their biggest threats: low levels of seagrass across the Atlantic coast, red tide in the Gulf of Mexico, habitat loss due to hurricane activity and watercraft collisions.

Manatees are a beloved part of our state’s identity and a vital part of Florida’s ecosystem.

I am honored to represent Crystal River which is home to one of the largest manatee populations in the world and will continue to support funding which protects these mammals and their environment.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.