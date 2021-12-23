42.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 23, 2021
type here...

Diane Susan Sain

By Staff Report
Diane Susan Sain
Diane Susan Sain

Diane Susan Sain passed away on December 3rd, 2021 at her home under the care of her loving family, friends and hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born in Superior, WI on January 25, 1948. She lived in the Twin Cities for the majority of her life and raised her two sons, Robert and Brian Albin. She met Bob Sain in Minnesota and they married in 1993. They retired to The Villages, FL in 2008. Diane was always a positive force in the lives she touched along the way. Even during her four-year fight with cancer, she stayed optimistic, strong and kept her sense of humor. She loved playing golf, doing water aerobics classes, hula hoop and Zumba classes, her red hat ladies, cards and Mahjong with friends, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and was always the life of the party! She loved being a Grandmother and enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow up and cooking their favorite meals for them whenever they came to visit. Diane is survived by her husband Bob; son Robert (Stephanie) Albin, son Brian Albin (Michelle Bottin), stepdaughter Shelly Eisel (Jon) and step-son Jason Sain and step daughter-in- law Susan Benfield. Grandchildren Jacob (Natalie), Owen (Anne), Gavin (Sophie Frisbie), Grant and Julia Albin, Cati (Julian) Williams and Colton Eisel, Zach Sain, brother Richard (Diana) Gambeski and sister Carol Swanson. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley and Mary Gambeski, brother Stanley Gambeski Jr., sister JoAnn Buchanan, brother-in-law Leslie Swanson and step-son Robert Sain.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s hoping Kyle Rittenhouse is on to a better life

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South hopes that Kyle Rittenhouse will have a better 2022.

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos