Diane Susan Sain passed away on December 3rd, 2021 at her home under the care of her loving family, friends and hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born in Superior, WI on January 25, 1948. She lived in the Twin Cities for the majority of her life and raised her two sons, Robert and Brian Albin. She met Bob Sain in Minnesota and they married in 1993. They retired to The Villages, FL in 2008. Diane was always a positive force in the lives she touched along the way. Even during her four-year fight with cancer, she stayed optimistic, strong and kept her sense of humor. She loved playing golf, doing water aerobics classes, hula hoop and Zumba classes, her red hat ladies, cards and Mahjong with friends, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and was always the life of the party! She loved being a Grandmother and enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow up and cooking their favorite meals for them whenever they came to visit. Diane is survived by her husband Bob; son Robert (Stephanie) Albin, son Brian Albin (Michelle Bottin), stepdaughter Shelly Eisel (Jon) and step-son Jason Sain and step daughter-in- law Susan Benfield. Grandchildren Jacob (Natalie), Owen (Anne), Gavin (Sophie Frisbie), Grant and Julia Albin, Cati (Julian) Williams and Colton Eisel, Zach Sain, brother Richard (Diana) Gambeski and sister Carol Swanson. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley and Mary Gambeski, brother Stanley Gambeski Jr., sister JoAnn Buchanan, brother-in-law Leslie Swanson and step-son Robert Sain.