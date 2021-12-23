67.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Villages-News.com owners: Thank you for another year and 50,000,000 reads

By Staff Report

We wanted to take the time to thank all of you for your continued readership this year.

In 2021, over 53,000,000 pages of news were consumed across Villages-News.com, Ocala-News.com, and Leesburg-News.com.

Since we got our start in 2013, more than 300 million pages of news have been consumed across our websites.

Every month, more than 1 million users turn to our news websites for the latest headlines, photos, and events in their respective communities.

Every day, we do our best to create a place for residents of The Villages, Ocala, and Leesburg to share and engage with each other.

We have plans to grow news operations around the Sunshine State, including Orlando and beyond, and we are hoping that you’ll help us get there.

Click here to help us keep you informed, and help keep independent journalism alive in The Villages by purchasing or gifting a subscription to our premium newsletter. 

Your support for our premium newsletter ensures that our publication will remain “for the governed, not the governors,” and that we will never sacrifice our editorial integrity.

All of the revenue we generate from subscriptions goes directly back into producing local news, covering local events and fostering engagement in our communities.

When you read about what happens in your community, you are the only one qualified to determine how you should feel, how you should react, and what you should do.

This year, you can also give the gift of news by selecting the “Is this a gift?” option when you are checking out.

We know that there are a lot of news sources in the world vying for your attention and trust, and we cannot thank you enough for making us the most read digital news source across Sumter, Marion, and Lake counties.

Happy Holidays to you and your families, and thanks for reading.

Meta Minton and Jeremiah Delgado

Co-Owners of Villages-News.com

