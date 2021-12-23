67.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 23, 2021
No pickup changes for trash collection over Christmas holiday weekend

By Staff Report

The Villages has released information about holiday trash collection schedules.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11) 

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 in the Villages of Fruitland Park), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages 

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

