Recreation centers in The Villages will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen the following day.

Here is the schedule for the holiday weekend:

Friday, Dec. 24 – Recreation offices closed. Services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades; fitness clubs open 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Centers close at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25 – Recreation offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed.

Sunday, Dec. 26 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.