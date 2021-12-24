49 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 24, 2021
type here...

Benjamin Kline

By Staff Report
Benjamin Kline
Benjamin Kline

Benjamin (Ben) Ray Kline passed away peacefully 11/18/2020. His loving wife Jacqueline and all his children were with him in the hospital when he transitioned from this life. Ben was born in Portland, OR, on December 21, 1940 to Benjamin A. and Pearl E. (White) Kline. His family moved to a small community, Whitstran, Washington when he was five years old. They later moved to Richland, Washington where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1960. Shortly after that he joined the U.S. Navy and was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA. Following his enlistment, he had several jobs including working for Boeing in Seattle, but none of the jobs had felt quite “right” to him. in 1977 moved to Alaska where began a long and extremely successful career. He joined Alyeska Pipeline, first as a welder followed by moving to the Operations group in Valdez, AK where he was a Controller in charge of oil flow to super tankers until his retirement in 1996. In 1986 he met Jackie Hannigan who quickly became the love of his life. They were married in Hawaii and stayed in Alaska until his retirement when they moved to The Villages, Florida. He and Jackie were dedicated travelers. They especially enjoyed cruises where they visited new places and made new friends every year. Even though he became ill with Parkinson’s disease in 2000 and would experience many other health issues, they never quit exploring the world. Jackie kept Ben active, interested and involved through all of the challenges he faced. He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie, daughters Claudie Traylor, Katherine (Les Briney) Kline and Connie Bellezza (Pete) son Dennis (Ruth) and stepson Rusty Hannigan (Tonya) plus two brothers Robert (Lorie) and Dennis (Mary Jane). Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.  In lieu of flowers please donate to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinsons research.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Progressives have a far better idea of how businesses actually work

A reader from Virginia, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that progressives have a far better idea of how businesses actually work.

Here’s hoping Kyle Rittenhouse is on to a better life

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South hopes that Kyle Rittenhouse will have a better 2022.

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos