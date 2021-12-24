Joseph Walker 

Joseph (Joe) Walker died peacefully in The Villages, Florida on December 15th, 2021, at the age of 75.

Joe was married twice, first to the former Linda Darcangelis who preceded him in death and then later to Pamela Walker who survives. Also left to cherish his memory are his two children, Megan Walker Augis and Todd Walker; sisters Cindy (Jim) Stemple of Elkins, West Virginia, and Nancy (Amos) Branson of Eatonton, Georgia; son-in-law Douglas Augis; grandchildren Kylie Augis and Kenzie Augis of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; stepson Dan (April) Moser; grandchildren Audrey Moser, Emily Moser and Ben Moser of Vienna, Virginia, and his four nieces.

Joe was born October 13th, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph L. Walker Jr. and Ruth B. Walker. He graduated from Point Park University with a degree in communications and went on to work for The Beaver County Times, PPG, and founded his own company, Walker Communications, in which he consulted for several trade associations in the Washington, DC area. Joe was very proud of his military service having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Joe and Pam retired to The Villages where they enjoyed an active lifestyle filled with the company of friends and family, good food and drink as well as entertainment. Joe was an avid golfer and a dedicated (and patient) Steelers and Nationals fan. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages, and he occasionally played his trombone in the New Horizon Band of The Villages. Joe will always be remembered as a caring, kind, and devoted father and grandfather.

Joe’s ashes are to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or 1-800-227-2345. Condolences can be sent to bit.ly/32nNOD4.