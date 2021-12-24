61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 24, 2021
type here...

Speeding drunk driving suspect refuses to submit to breath test

By Meta Minton
Catherine Charlotte Taylor
Catherine Charlotte Taylor

A speeding drunk driving suspect was arrested after she refused to submit to a breath test.

Catherine Charlotte Taylor, 36, of Sumterville, was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze at about 10 p.m. Wednesday heading west on County Road 48 near Bushnell when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noticed the Massachusetts native had “bloodshot water eyes with dilated pupils and droopy eyelids.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and was unable to touch the tip of her finger to the tip of her nose. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Taylor was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Herbert Loveless’ clueless Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is looking for an interpretation of a recent Letter to the Editor.

Anti-vax crowd is putting us all at risk

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his concern that the anti-vax crowd is putting the rest of us at risk.

Progressives have a far better idea of how businesses actually work

A reader from Virginia, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that progressives have a far better idea of how businesses actually work.

Here’s hoping Kyle Rittenhouse is on to a better life

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South hopes that Kyle Rittenhouse will have a better 2022.

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos