Speeding drunk driving suspect refuses to submit to breath test

A speeding drunk driving suspect was arrested after she refused to submit to a breath test.

Catherine Charlotte Taylor, 36, of Sumterville, was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze at about 10 p.m. Wednesday heading west on County Road 48 near Bushnell when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noticed the Massachusetts native had “bloodshot water eyes with dilated pupils and droopy eyelids.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and was unable to touch the tip of her finger to the tip of her nose. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Taylor was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.