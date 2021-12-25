Beverly Dahlquist

75.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 25, 2021
By Staff Report
Beverly Jane Dahlquist (Wilkins), 88, Sandy Springs, GA passed away on December 5, 2021.

Beverly was born on September 24, 1933, to the late Ross and Marion (Camp) Wilkins in Erie, PA. She graduated from Millcreek High School in June 1951 and married her high school sweetheart, Roger William Dahlquist, May 3, 1954. Married 67 years. Beverly and Roger had three sons, Kevin, Kirk and Kent.

Beverly was active in the American Kennel Club raising and showing German Shepherd dogs. After retiring Beverly and Roger moved to The Villages, FL where they enjoyed over 28 years of golfing, traveling, water walking, bingo and playing cards on Sunday evenings. The past several years they lived in Sandy Springs, GA.

Beverly is predeceased by her brother James and son Kevin. She is survived by her husband Roger; daughter-in-law Nancy (Mason) of Erie, PA; son and daughter-in-law Kirk and Christi (Graham) of Woodstock, GA; son and daughter-in-law Kent and Lori (Becker) of New Tripoli, PA; grandchildren Justin, Ross and Andrew; and three great grandchildren Kayden, Liam and Parker.

Beverly requested no memorial service take place. Memorial donations may be given to Community Helping Animals in Need, 15815 SE 84th Terrace, Summerfield, FL 34491, donations made out to Florida CHAIN.

