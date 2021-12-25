New retailer moving into former home of Pier 1 in The Villages

A new retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports in The Villages.

Pier 1 closed its doors last year at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Lady Lake Growth Management Department last week received a building permit application for a Skechers shoe store to occupy the vacated Pier One location. A timeline for the new store has not been disclosed.

Skechers USA, Inc. is an American footwear company. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., the brand was founded in 1992 and is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.

Lady Lake has enjoyed success in filling retail establishments that fell victim to the pandemic. Chipotle Mexican Grill has taken over the former Sweet Tomatoes location. Sportsman’s Warehouse opened up earlier this year at the former home of Stein Mart. And Kohl’s, which was impacted by the pandemic, is about to see an internal remodeling.