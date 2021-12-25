57.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 25, 2021
type here...

New retailer moving into former home of Pier 1 in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A new retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports in The Villages.

Pier 1 closed its doors last year at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pier 1 Imports closed its doors in 2020 at Rolling Acres Plaza.

The Town of Lady Lake Growth Management Department last week received a building permit application for a Skechers shoe store to occupy the vacated Pier One location. A timeline for the new store has not been disclosed.

Skechers USA, Inc. is an American footwear company. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., the brand was founded in 1992 and is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.

Lady Lake has enjoyed success in filling retail establishments that fell victim to the pandemic. Chipotle Mexican Grill has taken over the former Sweet Tomatoes location. Sportsman’s Warehouse opened up earlier this year at the former home of Stein Mart. And Kohl’s, which was impacted by the pandemic, is about to see an internal remodeling.

Headlines

New retailer moving into former home of Pier 1 in The Villages

News
A new retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports in The Villages.
Read more

R.I. drops case against Villager convicted of videoing naked granddaughters

Crime
Rhode Island has dropped its criminal case against a Villager convicted of videoing his granddaughters as they undressed at a spare bedroom at his home.
Read more

Lady Lake Police Department says goodbye to former Officer of the Year

News
The Lady Lake Police Department is saying goodbye to a former Officer of the Year who is wrapping up a long law enforcement career.
Read more

CDD 5 supervisor who backed anonymous complaints will run for re-election

News
A Community Development District 5 supervisor who backed the anonymous complaint system will run for re-election next year.
Read more

Defense fights admission of prior gun incident in case of father charged in death of son

News
A defense team is fighting the admission of evidence of a prior weapons incident in the trial of a father charged in the death of his son.
Read more

More Headlines

Case dismissed against woman accused of leaving baby in hot car

Crime
A case has been dismissed involving an Oxford Oaks woman who had been accused of leaving a baby in a hot car. We'll tell you why.
Read more

District Office offers information about New Year’s trash pickup in The Villages

News
The Villages has released information about holiday trash collection schedules for the New Year's weekend.
Read more

The Villages Recreation Department announces schedule for New Year’s

News
The Villages Recreation Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.
Read more

El Santiago Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts to be resurfaced

News
The El Santiago Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for resurfacing. We've got the dates.
Read more

Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for maintenance

News
The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness