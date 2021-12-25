R.I. drops case against Villager convicted of videoing naked granddaughters

Rhode Island has dropped its criminal case against a Villager convicted of videoing his granddaughters as they undressed at a spare bedroom at his home.

Earl Vincent Knight Jr., who turns 75 on Dec. 26, last month was placed on felony sex offender probation in Lake County after pleading no contest to five counts of possession of child pornography and eight counts of video voyeurism.

He had also been facing a second degree child molestation/sexual assault in Rhode Island. However, it appears that as of this past week, that case has been dropped.

Knight was originally arrested Oct. 27, 2020 by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. When agents arrived at his home on the day of his arrest, Knight provided passwords for his phone, iPad and desktop computer and admitted he looked at pornography on his computer using Periscope, according to an arrest report. When an agent began asking about videos recorded inside the home Knight has occupied for more than five years with his wife, he asked for a lawyer and stopped cooperating.

FDLE agents extracted multiple images of a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl who were apparently undressing in the home of Knight and his wife, who have been married for more than 40 years. The girls’ “bare buttocks and breasts can be seen in the video,” the report said.

Since his conviction, Knight has registered as a sex offender.